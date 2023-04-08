x
Woman shot and killed in St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating a suspected homicide. (Photo courtesy: St. Paul Police Department)

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department is investigating after one woman was shot and killed in the city.

The SPPD responded to a report of a shooting at 11 a.m. on the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue, according to the department's Public Information Officer, Mike Ernster. 

Responding officers found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound, according to Ernster. 

The responding officers requested paramedics but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting was a "domestic situation", according to the SPPD.

The department also said there were children in the house when officers responded and the woman who died was a mother. 

The SPPD doesn't have anyone in custody at this point as investigators work to determine who was responsible, said Ernster. 

