Woman shot and killed in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department is investigating after one woman was shot and killed in the city.
The SPPD responded to a report of a shooting at 11 a.m. on the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue, according to the department's Public Information Officer, Mike Ernster.
Responding officers found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound, according to Ernster.
The responding officers requested paramedics but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Preliminary information suggests the shooting was a "domestic situation", according to the SPPD.
The department also said there were children in the house when officers responded and the woman who died was a mother.
The SPPD doesn't have anyone in custody at this point as investigators work to determine who was responsible, said Ernster.
