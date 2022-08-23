x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

BCA seeks information after 10-month-old found at MSP

BCA officials are urging anyone with information about the child or the child's parents and/or guardians to call 911.
Credit: KARE 11

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Officials are seeking information after a 10-month-old girl was found Sunday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the 10-month-old was found by MSP Airport Police at around 9 p.m. with a woman they described as a "person in crisis." The woman is not believed to be a relative or guardian of the baby.

Authorities say no children matching the 10-month-old's description have been reported missing and the child's identity remains unknown.

BCA officials are urging anyone with information about the child or the child's parents/guardians to call 612-726-5577 or 911.

MORE NEWS: Six months later: MN-based Alight helping in Ukrainian refugee crisis

MORE NEWS: MN traffic deaths down from last year, still higher than pre-pandemic

MORE NEWS: Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Mullet Boy' has big plans after winning best kids mullet

Before You Leave, Check This Out