BCA seeks information after 10-month-old found at MSP

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Officials are seeking information after a 10-month-old girl was found Sunday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the 10-month-old was found by MSP Airport Police at around 9 p.m. with a woman they described as a "person in crisis." The woman is not believed to be a relative or guardian of the baby.
Authorities say no children matching the 10-month-old's description have been reported missing and the child's identity remains unknown.
BCA officials are urging anyone with information about the child or the child's parents/guardians to call 612-726-5577 or 911.
