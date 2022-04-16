Minneapolis apartment building shooting leaves 10-year-old boy dead, police say

Police say preliminary information suggests the boy and another child, who was a family member, were alone at the apartment when the shooting happened.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 10-year-old boy died in a Minneapolis hospital late Friday night after police say officers found him inside an apartment building with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to a public information officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, officers received reports of a shooting inside an apartment building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Based on initial evidence and information, police say the boy and another child, who was a family member, were alone in the apartment when the shooting happened. Police did not say how old the other family member was or their gender.

Police added that homicide investigators have begun a death investigation and forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Forensic Unit processed the scene.

The boy's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

