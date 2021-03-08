$100 vaccine incentive now available to Minnesotans

Anyone who receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from July 30 through Aug. 15 is eligible for the gift card.

MINNEAPOLIS — The video above originally aired on Aug. 3.

Beginning Wednesday, Minnesotans have a new incentive to get vaccinated -- a $100 Visa gift card.

Gov. Tim Walz announced request submissions are now open for anyone who has received their first COVID-19 vaccine since July 30. Submissions will remain open until Aug. 15.

"If you are still waiting to get your vaccine, this is your chance to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves," Walz said. "We face a critical juncture in the pandemic -- the Delta variant is pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota."

Minnesotans can register for the incentive through the state's website. Funds will be allocated through the American Rescue Plan up to $2.5 million, with the possibility for additional funding.

Minnesotans can make vaccine appointments through the state's Vaccine Connector or the MDH COVID-19 hotline at 833-431-2053. Health care providers and local pharmacies may also have availability.