11 injured in 7 weekend shootings in Minneapolis

Police said three people were critically injured in the separate shootings.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say seven separate shootings in Minneapolis this weekend left 11 people injured.

The shootings happened between 12:48 a.m. Saturday morning and 3 a.m. Sunday morning -- less than 30 hours. Three of the 11 people injured were described as in critical condition. Police said two arrests have been made in one of the shootings.

The two separate shootings happened between 12:48 a.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said two adult men arrived at area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said according to a Shotspotter notification, the second shooting happened at the 2900 block 27th Avenue South. A location wasn't known for the first shooting.

Minneapolis police said the next reported shooting happened just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, and police responded to a Shotspotter notification at the 2300 block of North Bryant Avenue. Minutes later, MPD said an adult woman arrived at North Memorial hospital with "at least" one gunshot wound. She is listed in critical condition, and police said no further information is available as of Sunday morning.

Another Saturday shooting happened on the 1100 block of South 2nd Street at Gold Medal Park at 9:17 p.m., police said. Officers heard gunfire and found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he may have been shot during a carjacking in which his vehicle was taken.

Also Saturday night, police said officers heard multiple gunshots just after 11:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Lake Street. They found a man and a woman who had been shot, but their injuries were described as not life threatening. Both were taken to area hospitals.

Just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, police said officers heard gunfire in the area of 7th Street and South 1st Avenue. They found two men and a woman who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital. Police said one of the men was in critical condition. According to MPD, two men were arrested in connection to this shooting.