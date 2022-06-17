11 fun ways to beat the heat this summer in the Twin Cities

Whether you want to be indoors or outdoors, Minnesota has many fun attractions for those looking to beat summer heat and humidity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hot summer weather has reached the Twin Cities, and more sun and warm temperatures are on the way.

If you need a quick way to cool down, cooling centers are open across the metro. But if you're looking for some extra fun, try out these 11 local things to “beat the heat.”

Ah… the Como Park Zoo. A place where you can see anything from a harbor seal to a polar bear to a bonsai tree in the botanical gardens. But maybe this time, you want to check out the Summer Flower Show that's open to visitors until October 1.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park – Bloomington

CANNON BALL! The indoor water park allows families a place to escape the heat, but maybe not the humidity, in a wet and splashy experience featuring the thrilling River Canyon Run.

When's best time to read a good book, you ask? This weekend! Visit your local library to find the next best read to bring home with you. Or better yet, evade the weekend heat and enjoy a chilled indoor facility.

Local Movie Theaters

Are you one of “those people” who hasn't seen “Top Gun: Maverick” or the new “Doctor Strange” movie? Check it off your movie list by visiting a theater near you.

Mill City Museum – Minneapolis

If you feel like visiting a more historical place, look no further than the Mill City Museum. This downtown attraction has fun things to do like climbing aboard the “Flour Tower.”

Kids will love this place, and so will you. While your children are off enjoying themselves on “The Scramble,” or expanding their imagination at the 3M gallery, kick back and breathe in the cool air indoors.

Minnesota History Center – St. Paul

Right off West Kellogg Boulevard, this history center is home to a museum, live-performances and the popular “Grainland” where children can slide through chutes of a model grain elevator.

Science Museum of Minnesota – St. Paul

The STEM museum is a family-friendly experience for those of all ages. Enjoy the cool indoors by taking a “journey to space,” or learn more about dinosaurs at the fossil gallery.

The Mall of America – Bloomington

A hot spot for tourists visiting Minnesota, the MOA may be the place you want to go to this weekend for some leisure time. The country’s largest mall features the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park and the Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium.

Or maybe the Mall of America isn't for you. In that case, beat the weekend heat and go to some of the state’s other indoor malls like the Albertville Outlet Malls, Ridgedale Center or the Rosedale Center.

Valleyfair Theme Park – Shakopee

This may not be indoors, but there are places throughout the park where you can sit in the shade, enjoy a water ride or hit-up a mist station to cool off.

If you wan to avoid those annoying long lines, we suggest arriving earlier in the day to enjoy your favorite attractions first.

Walker Art Center – Minneapolis

You can absolutely beat the heat at the “Walker” which features extraordinary art galleries, and better yet, it’s air-conditioned. But if you feel inclined, head outside to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden that'ss right nearby.

