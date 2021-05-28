12-pound chunk of ice flies through WI man's ceiling

Ken Millermon said he was just going about his day when the ice crashed through his ceiling, landing inches next to where he was sitting.

ELK MOUND, Wis. — For six years, Ken Millermon has kept a routine at this house in Elk Mound, Wisconsin.

"I had just brought the girls to school at 7 o'clock and come back here," Millermon said. "Went in the shower, took a shower, got dressed and was going to get on my computer; get everything ready."

Then an unwelcomed visitor shattered through his routine, and his roof.

"Boom, this object comes out of nowhere through our ceiling," he said. "Darn near hits me, misses me."

A mysterious projectile, grazing Millermon's head. It was a 12-pound chunk of ice that had flown through.

"It was crazy," he said. "If I had been another, couple more inches to my left, on the bed, I probably wouldn't be here. that's how close it was."

Millermon said he has no clue where it came from or what it is, other than the fact that it was a big piece of ice.

"At first [we thought] maybe it was a hail stone," he said. "That had congealed and kept getting bigger and bigger and just dropped. Another thing we heard was that maybe it was a plane, accidentally dropping stuff. TSA said there was a flight coming through during that same time and they were going to land at MSP but they didn't know for sure."

It really is the thing nightmares are made of. He said University of Wisconsin Eau Claire researchers took the ice on Thursday in the hopes of finding out exactly what it is.

However, since Tuesday morning when this happened, Millermon said he's been traumatized. He said he jumps when he hears loud noises. Shaken up that this happened out of nowhere in his own bedroom.

"I still get goosebumps from it, and it's like I have to relive it kind of," Millermon said. "It's kind of scary but I know that I must have had a guardian angel that day looking over me, I wouldn't be here."