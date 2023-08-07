12-year-old girl dies in car wreck in Pepin County, WI

An 18-year-old driver reportedly collided with a Waseca family in Pepin County last Friday as they drove home from a funeral.

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl died in a crash last Friday as her family returned home from a funeral, and authorities in Pepin County, Wisconsin say the 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle also perished.

The Pepin County Sheriff's Office identified the girl as Jocelynn Passon and the 18-year-old as Ethan Whitwam, of Durand. Officials said in a press release that Whitwam was driving east on US Highway 10 on Aug. 4 when he swerved into the westbound lane near Sylvester Road, striking a pick-up truck headed westbound. Both Jocelynn and Whitwam died at the scene.

The Passon family was in the pick-up truck driving home to Waseca from a relative's funeral, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. Father Steven, 40, was the driver of the pickup and was flown by helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital with injuries described as critical. Son Drake, 8, was transported with critical injuries to a Minneapolis hospital.

Mother Jessica Passon, 36, was treated and released from an Eau Claire hospital. A GoFundMe was organized for the family and had raised over $32,000 for the family as of Monday morning.

The GoFundMe stated that Drake was discharged from HCMC on Saturday, and shared that Steve suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash.

Pepin County Sheriff's Officials said they received reports Friday around 3 p.m. of a crash with one vehicle on fire and children trapped inside. The GoFundMe explained that Jessica pulled the two children from the back of the car and a bystander helped to pull Steve from the car. Several bystanders reportedly gave medical aid to the victims before deputies arrived.

