12-year-old girl missing, SPPD asks for public help

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Deszia Bates, who was last seen on Oct. 4, was reported missing on Oct. 6, according to a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
There is currently no description of her clothing or which direction she was going, but her family and authorities are concerned for her wellbeing, said the statement.
Bates stands 5'4" tall, weighs 112 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with knowledge about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department.
