13-year-old boy dies after stabbing in Olivia

A 13-year-old boy was killed Thursday morning, and his mother was injured.

OLIVIA, Minn. — The Olivia Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured following a stabbing incident in Olivia.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident happening in an apartment Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Authorities said officers found the boy with a stab wound and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The boy's mother was also injured and taken to a hospital where she is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not release any information about the type of injury the woman suffered.

Police say a man, known to the victims, is in custody.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, according to the release.

MORE NEWS: Teenage girl killed in Columbia Heights shooting

More local news from KARE 11