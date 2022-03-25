13-year-old boy dies after stabbing in Olivia

OLIVIA, Minn. — The Olivia Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured following a stabbing incident in Olivia.
Officers responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident happening in an apartment Thursday morning, according to a news release.
Authorities said officers found the boy with a stab wound and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The boy's mother was also injured and taken to a hospital where she is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not release any information about the type of injury the woman suffered.
Police say a man, known to the victims, is in custody.
More information will be released as the investigation continues, according to the release.
More local news from KARE 11
Watch more on our YouTube playlist: