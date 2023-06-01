13-year-old boy in Farmington killed in bicycle accident

A GoFundMe for the family of Madden McKean has already raised over $45,000.

FARMINGTON, Minnesota — A Farmington family is grieving the loss of their child killed in a bicycle accident nearly a week ago.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, first responders were called to 224th Street West and Canova Court in Farmington on a report of a person who had fallen off a bicycle and been injured near the intersection.

Emergency aid was performed but Madden McKean, 13, died at the scene.

"By all accounts, Madden was an extraordinary young man that touched the lives of everyone he met. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and anyone else affected by this horrific event," said Farmington Chief of Police Gary Rutherford in Thursday's press release.

No further information was released about the accident.

A GoFundMe for the McKean family has already raised over $45,000.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+