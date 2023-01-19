x
14 displaced following overnight fire in St. Paul

Fire officials say the home on the 300 block of Sherburne Ave. is a total loss. Fortunately the 3 adults and 11 children inside were able to safely escape.
Credit: Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com
Stock image

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul fire officials say 14 people escaped a home that was destroyed by fire overnight. 

Engine crews were dispatched to the single-family residence on the 300 block of Sherburne Ave. and learned that 3 adults and 11 children were able to escape the burning structure. 

While there are no damage estimates, a St. Paul Fire Department spokesperson tells KARE the home is considered a total loss. 

All 14 residents were taken to a local firehouse just blocks from the scene, and connected with representatives from the Red Cross who will help find them shelter, food and clothing. 

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

