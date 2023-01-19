14 displaced following overnight fire in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul fire officials say 14 people escaped a home that was destroyed by fire overnight.
Engine crews were dispatched to the single-family residence on the 300 block of Sherburne Ave. and learned that 3 adults and 11 children were able to escape the burning structure.
While there are no damage estimates, a St. Paul Fire Department spokesperson tells KARE the home is considered a total loss.
All 14 residents were taken to a local firehouse just blocks from the scene, and connected with representatives from the Red Cross who will help find them shelter, food and clothing.
Investigators are working to determine a cause.
