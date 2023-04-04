x
14-year-old boy dies after being rescued from Minnesota sand hole

The Wabasha County Sheriff said Hunter Flaxbeard’s death was ruled an accidental suffocation.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
An ambulance races to respond to the scene of an emergency.

KELLOGG, Minn. — A Minnesota teen found buried last week in a sand hole has died, authorities say.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Hunter Flaxbeard’s death has been ruled an accidental suffocation, The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on March 28 that a 14-year-old boy was stuck in a sand hole and covered with sand in a rural area.

Deputies attempted to save his life before he was flown to a hospital. But he died at St. Mary’s Hospital two days later on Thursday, March 30.

His online obituary described him as “kind and compassionate,” noting that his organs had been donated. “This,” the obituary said, “is something he would be proud of!”

