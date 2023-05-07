14-year-old drowns while paddleboarding in Crow Wing County

The Sheriff's office says the 14-year-old was staying with his family at the Pine Terrace Resort on Star Lake when he drowned.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — A 14-year-old drowned on Star Lake on Wednesday night after falling off a paddleboard, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say witnesses saw the teen fall off a paddleboard into the water, and never resurface. People in the area pulled him to shore and attempted life-saving measures, but the teen died at the scene.

The 14-year-old was staying with his family at the Pine Terrace Resort in Crosslake. According to officials, the family is from out of state.

The teen's name will be released once family is notified. Assisting at the scene were Crosslake Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Ideal Fire/First Responders, Crosslake Fire and North Ambulance/Air Care.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: