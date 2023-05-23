BCA: 14-year-old Forest Lake girl missing for four days

The Forest Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Desiray Kappes, 14, who was last seen Friday morning.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a teenage girl from Forest Lake.

Officials say Desiray Kappes, 14, was last seen "leaving her residence on a bike" on Friday around 8:30 a.m. The BCA says Kappes' destination was unknown at the time.

Kappes is 5'6" and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen or know where Desiray Kappes is, call 911 or the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.

