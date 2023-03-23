$1.4M in bus stop arm camera grants going to school districts and companies

School districts and bus companies across Minnesota will use the money to install camera systems.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sixteen schools and transportation companies will receive grants for bus stop arm cameras, according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

The schools and bus companies will get $1.4 million in grants.

OTS says the money will help schools and law enforcement "find the violators and hold them accountable," according to a news release.

State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop arm fully extended. Drivers who don't stop for the stop arm may get a $500 fine.

Minnesota state legislators have given a greenlight to $14.7 million in total funding for this project in 2022 and 2023.

OTS has declared $13 million in grant awards in five phases and OTS will announce phase six grantees in the future, according to the release.

