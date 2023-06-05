15-year-old arrested in connection to bomb threat at Maple Grove Middle School

On Friday, June 2, police announced that the teenager was taken into custody, but at that time had not been formally charged.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested one day after a bomb threat forced Maple Grove Middle School to evacuate and cancel classes on Thursday, June 1.

On Friday, police announced that the teenager, who is from Maple Grove, was taken into custody and was being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. At that time he had not been formally charged.

While investigating the threat police said "no explosive devices or materials were located during the search of the school," but added that their investigation is ongoing as of June 2.

The department did not say if the 15-year-old was a student at the school.

"We have been very pleased with the cooperation of our students and staff. Updates will continue to be shared as needed," ISD 279 Osseo Area Schools said in a statement to families last week. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. It takes all of us working together to do this."

