16-year-old dead, three other teens injured in crash near Jordan

JORDAN, Minnesota — One teen is dead and three others were injured in a crash near Jordan, Minnesota, Thursday night.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being ejected from the vehicle when the driver, a 17-year-old boy, lost control on a gravel road in Sand Creek Township. The vehicle then struck a power pole, causing it to flip on its side. Police were alerted to the crash just before 9 p.m.

The sheriff's office said a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Investigators later learned the three surviving teens were wearing their seatbelts, while the victim was not.

"Last night's tragic car crash, claiming the life of a young passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, is a painful reminder of the importance of this simple safety measure,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen in a statement.

"Let's work together to prevent such tragedies and ensure the well-being of our young drivers and passengers on our roads."

Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson confirmed the victim was a sophomore at Jordan High School in a statement Friday and offered "thoughts and condolences" to the teen's family and friends.

"As we enter the summer season with increased activity and more drivers on the road, especially during the Memorial Day weekend filled with celebrations and high school graduation festivities, it is crucial that we exercise caution and prioritize safety," Hennen said. "I urge parents to have open and honest conversations with their teens about the importance of driving safely and always wearing seatbelts."

Police say they don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

