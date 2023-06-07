Charges: 17-year-old shot fireworks at MPD squad car

Court documents allege the teenager aimed fireworks at an occupied Minneapolis police car, which exploded on the windshield and passenger side window.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Columbia Heights teenager is facing two charges in juvenile court after allegedly shooting fireworks at a Minneapolis Police Department squad car on July 4.

According to a juvenile petition filed in Hennepin County on Thursday, the 17-year-old was charged with second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon after police said he fired mortars and Roman candles at a marked MPD car near Boom Island Park. He's also charged with misdemeanor fleeing a police officer after running from officers.

Court documents allege that the teenager aimed fireworks at the MPD car, which had officers inside, and they exploded on the windshield and passenger side window. After shooting the fireworks, the teen ran away but was eventually located and taken into custody.

According to the petition, the 17-year-old made a statement to officers in which he admitted to shooting off fireworks and running from police.

In total, MPD said 16 people were arrested following a chaotic evening in Minneapolis on July 4 and the early morning of July 5. Videos posted on social media showed groups of people setting off fireworks near the Stone Arch Bridge and Boom Island, where police estimated between 40 and 50 young people had congregated.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office told KARE 11 Thursday that another case was referred to the office for potential charges.

On Wednesday, July 5, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a press conference that his officers used non-lethal tactics to get the large crowds under control Monday night.

"The targeting of innocent people with fireworks is unlawful, dangerous, and wholly unacceptable," O'Hara said. "Sixteen Individuals were arrested by members of the MPD last night for so brazenly and recklessly discharging fireworks and vehicles and people throughout our city."

Despite the spate of issues, O'Hara said incidents on the Fourth of July last year created bigger problems for his department.

"When compared to last year, the MPD was overwhelmed and overrun. This year, we kept these groups on the run throughout the night," he said.

