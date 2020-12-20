17-year-old dies in hospital after shooting in north Minneapolis

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the 3200 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in north Minneapolis and later died at the hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the 3200 block of Aldrich Avenue North.

Police officers were called to the area, where the shots had been fired.

"Preliminary information is that the victim was engaged in a confrontation that escalated into a shooting. The suspect(s) fled prior to officer’s arrival," according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

North Memorial Medical Center officials notified police that a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with a "private transport." The 17-year-old had been shot and was in grave condition, officials said.