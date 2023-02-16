18-year-old charged after stolen Jeep crashed into Ox Cart Ale House

According to court documents, officers found a loaded Glock handgun and an extended magazine inside the stolen car after the crash.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An 18-year-old is facing multiple felonies in connection to a shootout and police chase in St. Paul Wednesday night.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Moeshea Hart was one of three people inside a stolen Jeep that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into the Ox Cart Ale House restaurant on the 200 block of 6th Street.

Hart and two other people, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested when they tried to run from officers after the crash and refused to speak to investigators, according to court documents.

Officers found a loaded Glock model 45 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside the stolen Jeep, which had been wrapped in a different color and displayed a different license plate.

Bail for Hart was set at $60,000 Thursday, and he's slated to make his first court appearance Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. He's charged with a drive-by shooting, theft, possessing machine guns and short-barreled shotguns, fleeing a police officer and carrying a gun without a permit.

The Ox Cart shared a photo of the extensive damage from the crash on Facebook, writing that the assailants "took the term “drive-thru” restaurant to a new level!"

"We’re looking forward to getting Ox put back together and having her open by April 1st for spring training for the St. Paul Saints! Patio season can’t come any quicker!" the post continued.

