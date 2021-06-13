18-year-old dead after jumping into Waite Park quarry

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said the teen jumped from a floating dock Saturday evening and never resurfaced.

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Deputies said an 18-year-old died after jumping into a quarry Saturday evening.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, water patrol staff at Quarry Park were patrolling near the park's Quarry Two at about 8:07 p.m. when they were told that someone had jumped in and never resurfaced.

Deputies responding to the quarry were told that 18-year-old Zakariya Aden Odowa of St. Cloud had jumped off of the end of a floating dock and had not resurfaced.

The sheriff's office said the Waite Park Fire Department, an ambulance and the Stearns/Benton County Dive Team were dispatched to the area. While waiting for the dive team, deputies and fire crews used boats to try to recover Odowa, but they were unsuccessful.