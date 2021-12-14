19-year-old killed in car crash, fire

Minnesota State Patrol said the Woodbury man was driving eastbound on Highway 36 in Roseville when his car hit a guardrail early Tuesday morning.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A Woodbury man was killed after his car crashed on Highway 36 in Roseville early Tuesday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the 19-year-old driver was heading eastbound in a 1994 Toyota Corolla when the car left the road near Lexington Avenue, hit a guardrail and partially rolled onto its side around 2:30 a.m.

State patrol said the car was fully on fire when first responders arrived at the scene of the crash.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.