19-year-old Maddie, fighting leukemia, gets a warm welcome home in Edina

Neighbors organized a homecoming for the ages on Tuesday afternoon, hoping to lift Maddie's spirits as she fights leukemia.

EDINA, Minn. — Balloons lined the driveway. Police officers and firefighters stood attentively at the edge of the lawn. Emergency lights flashed on West 70th Street.

It was a spectacle normally reserved for, say, a president of the United States.

But on Tuesday afternoon in Edina, this procession welcomed home 19-year-old Maddie Barkow after almost two months in the hospital, as she continues to battle a form of leukemia known as Ph+ALL.

Barkow's family had no clue what the homecoming would entail.

"Dude, I'm not going to lie," Maddie's older brother Jack said. "I was pretty shocked."

With her mom, Kris Marchand, in the driver's seat next to her, Maddie arrived home – police lights and all – around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. According to Kris, some neighbors on NextDoor stepped in to fill the front lawn with balloons and signs, hoping to make Maddie feel as special as possible.

In their gray SUV, Maddie and her mom inched up a steep hill on the driveway, hearing cheers ring out all around them.

Maddie's dad, Ken Barkow, watched from the top of the hill.

"She's one of the most loving, sweetest kids in the world. She puts everyone else in front of her," he said. "She does nice things for everyone."

Indeed, Maddie is usually on the giving end of these gestures. Originally diagnosed with leukemia in 2014, she went into remission in 2017. Last year, she helped raise more than $150,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, earning "Student of the Year" honors. Then, in May 2021, she relapsed, before landing in the hospital in August. Maddie spent weeks in the ICU before doctors finally cleared her to come home.

Maddie's older brother, Jack, donated bone marrow more than a month ago, but the transplant didn't hold. So, the next step is for Jack to donate more cells, through "donor lymphocyte infusion." As mom Kris puts it, "we just have to pray that works."

Wearing an orange beanie and a teal mask in the passenger's seat, Maddie looked out at the crowd on Tuesday afternoon in astonishment, thinking at first that perhaps a traffic accident had occurred because of all the emergency vehicles. Soon, she realized it was a welcoming party for her – perhaps those "Welcome Home Maddie" signs gave it away.

As Maddie and her mom pulled toward the front door of their Edina home, music started to blare from the radio station tuned to 98.5 FM, known by the call letters KTIS. A host interjected: I've got the perfect song, to celebrate Maddie and welcome her home...

Someone in the crowd had called the station to request a special song, leading the host to play "Every Good Thing" by The Afters.

Clearly overcome by emotion, Maddie covered her forehead with both of her hands, before her mom reached over from the driver's seat to give her a hug. Moments later, Maddie's boyfriend Jackson approached the passenger's side window.

"I wasn't part of this, I promise," Jackson jokingly told Maddie.

She responded: "I told my mom before we left -- no people!"

But they just couldn't stay away.

"It's fantastic seeing the love and support," Jackson said. "There's no one with more determination and willpower than (Maddie). There's no one I would rather spend my life with than her."