Crews working to control house fire in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department is responding to a house fire on the 3200 block of Portland Avenue South Monday afternoon.
According to social media posts from the department, "heavy fire" was showing from the 2-and-a-half-story home around 4 p.m., and a second alarm was called to bring more personnel and equipment to the scene.
All residents are out of the house, but one person is receiving treatment for burns, the department said. One firefighter was also treated for "probable overexertion," according to Minneapolis Deputy Chief Staffan Swanson, which can be common on hot days.
"What we do on days like today is that we recognize that we need extra resources and we get them coming, so that the first-arriving firefighters don't take a brunt of the workload," said Swanson. "We try to spread it out a little bit so it makes it a little bit easier."
In a post at 4:19 p.m., the department said crews had a bulk of the fire extinguished and were working to overhaul and check for fire extension.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
