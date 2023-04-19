2 Anoka-Hennepin district schools evacuated due to bomb threat

The district says Jackson Middle School received a voicemail in which the caller claimed a bomb had been placed inside the building.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — Students and staff were evacuated from two Anoka-Hennepin Schools buildings Wednesday after receiving reports that a bomb had been placed inside one of them.

The district says Jackson Middle School (JMS) received a voicemail in which the caller claimed a bomb had been placed inside the building, prompting the evacuation around 2 p.m. Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, which is located within close proximity to the middle school in Champlin, Minnesota, was also evacuated.

Officials report all students are safe and were relocated to Champlin Park High School. District officials say they will be released at their normal time, and are asking parents to wait to pick up their children until the end of the day.

#Breaking Students evacuated Jackson Middle School & Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy. A notice sent to parents that a voicemail was left saying there was a bomb in the building.



109th Ave N is closed. Parents can pick up their children at the Holiday nearby. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/DSUepJWojq — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) April 19, 2023

Alternatively, students who ride the bus can access them on the west side of the high school.

"It’s important to know that school will clearly communicate safety issues with families as soon as possible. Know that all threats, to our school or students, are taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated," the statement read.

As a result of the threat, police have closed 109th Avenue North.

Officers are currently searching the building. No other details have been provided at this time.

