2 arrested after stealing electronics from North St. Paul Target

Police said suspects used a sledgehammer to break several merchandise display cases.

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Target added additional security to its North St. Paul location this weekend after a burglary Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the store at 2199 Highway 36 E just after 9 p.m. on March 24. When they arrived, the suspected burglars had fled from the store, but two people were arrested a short time later.

The group used a sledgehammer to break merchandise display cases and steal "multiple electronic items," police said, many of which were recovered following the arrest, along with the sledgehammer.

The two suspects were arrested on second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and threats of violence. Two other people are being investigated on the same charges, according to police.

"Our team immediately called 911 and no one was injured. We appreciate the fast response of the North St. Paul Police Department," a Target spokesperson said in a statement to KARE 11. "The store is operating normal hours this weekend with additional security. We’re assisting the North St. Paul Police Department with their investigation and will refer additional questions to them."

