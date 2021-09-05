2 arrested in Minneapolis shooting that killed woman, injured man

Police said two people, a man and a woman, were arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges have not yet been filed.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested in connection to a Saturday night shooting that killed a woman and left a man injured.

On Monday afternoon, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said a man and a woman were arrested in separate locations over the last day. Charges have not yet been filed.

Elder said the shooting happened in the area of 9th Street South and LaSalle. Police responded at 10:22 p.m. after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

On the way, they were told that a man appeared to be lying on 9th Street South between LaSalle and Hennepin Avenues. Elder said police arrived and found the man. He had been shot, but his injuries weren't life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Other officers at the scene found a woman dead on the 9th Street and LaSalle parking ramp. It was the city's 26th homicide this year, Elder said.