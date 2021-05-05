2 bald eagles found apparently shot to death near Blackduck

The Minnesota DNR says an anonymous tip left on the non-game wildlife phone line led to the discovery of the dead eagles in the Blackduck river.

BLACKDUCK, Minn. — Agents from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and federal wildlife officials are trying to identify the person responsible after the discovery of two dead bald eagles who appear to have been shot.

DNR enforcement agent Joe Alberts says the agency was tipped off to the incident by an anonymous message left on the non-game wildlife phone line on or around April 23. Field agent Demo Regas responded to a remote area not far from Blackduck and located the dead eagles on the banks of the Blackduck River.

The raptors were sent off to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensics lab in Oregon for a necropsy, the animal equivalent of a human autopsy, to discover the official cause of death. U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tina Shaw says it is the only wildlife forensics lab in the world.

Albert says a joint investigation between the DNR and federal wildlife agents is ongoing.