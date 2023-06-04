2 bus passengers suffer 'minor injuries' after bus hits vehicle in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people suffered minor injuries after a collision between a bus and a vehicle in Minneapolis on Sunday.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a Route 18 bus was traveling southbound on Nicollet Avenue when it collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Nicollet Ave. at 22nd Street W.
Two passengers from the bus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Metro Transit.
The bus was moderately damaged in the incident and the vehicle that was struck was towed.
A spokesperson for Metro Transit said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
