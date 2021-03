According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two-story residence on the 300 block of 20th Avenue Northeast.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire rescued two children from a residential fire Tuesday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two-story residence on the 300 block of 20th Avenue Northeast. When crews arrived, two children were located on the first floor.

Fire officials say a bulk of the fire has been knocked down. Officials have not said if there were any injuries connected to the fire.