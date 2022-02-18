Minneapolis police remain quiet on Deshaun Hill's homicide

MN Teen Activists will hold a special tribute concert Friday night and all the proceeds will go to the Hill family.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been two days since Minneapolis police announced that they arrested someone in connection to the killing of Deshaun Hill, but they've said little else about the investigation into the teen's death since then.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a police spokesman wrote, "To protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns, no further information is available at this time."

Police say Hill was shot Feb. 9 in the area of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Hill was said to be well-known and beloved as a standout Minneapolis Public Schools student-athlete, and tributes began pouring in on social media from Hill's coaches and community members.

As they await more information about the investigation, some plan to gather Friday night for a special tribute concert called Black Joy.

"As we're kind of digesting this, we also have to have processes for grieving," said MN Teen Activists Executive Director Jerome Treadwell.

The group is organizing the benefit concert at the Capri Theater and Treadwell is also one of the performers. He says all of the proceeds will be donated to Hill's family. Tickets are still available online and can be found here.

"We want to bring light to our culture, we want to bring light to our community and we know as we turn our pain into power that shows up in many spaces like music," Treadwell said.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Per the theater's policy, anyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 test.

"This is what community looks like," said Treadwell. "It's something we can recap and look back on in the future to say that Deshaun Hill had so much of an impact on the community that all these people showed up for Deshaun Hill."

In a statement Friday afternoon, Minneapolis Police shared another update about the investigation. In it, they wrote,

"The Minneapolis Police Homicide Division continues its investigative work on the Deshaun Hill homicide and is working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on charges for the arrest made on February 16th, 2022. Charges will not be filed today. An extension for charging has been filed for Tuesday, February 22nd at noon. For the integrity of the investigation, no further information is being released."

