2 dead, 2 firefighters injured in Duluth fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A fire that caused multiple fatalities and injuries in Duluth is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal's Officer with assistance from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Two people were killed and two firefighters were transported to urgent care for their injuries after the fire on Saturday night.

The Duluth Fire Department was initially dispatched to fire at an apartment building at just before 6:00 a.m., according to a release from the department.

Responding crews found a fire burning in a two-story, eight-unit apartment building at 631 E. Third St.

Crew rescued multiple occupants from both the interior and using ladders outside the building, according to the release.

During the rescue process, one resident was removed from a building window and given life-saving measures by first responders, but would ultimately die at the hospital.

In a second rescue effort in the same apartment, crews exited from a window after the fire "flashed over", according to the release.

The occupant the crews were trying to save would be found deceased later on.

Two firefighters were burned during the effort and their protective clothing was significantly damaged, according to the statement.

The firefighters have since been released from the hospital.

“This is a tragic and unfortunate event, and Duluth Fire Department wants to extend its condolences to the families who are displaced and to the family of those who were injured and lost their lives. We also want to thank DFD firefighters and their families for their ongoing sacrifice to the safety of Duluth residents.” said Duluth Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations, Mike Consie.

The building was also home to many cats, some of which died in the fire, according to the DFD.

Much of the building's roof collapsed due to the fire, according to the release.

