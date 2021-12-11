2 dead after crash near Gilbert

Minnesota State Patrol says 11-year-old Dakota Smith and 32-year-old Betty Smith both died in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

GILBERT, Minnesota — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people died and three more were injured after a crash on Highway 135 and Indiana Avenue West on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from State Patrol, around 4 p.m. on Thursday, a Toyota Corolla carrying four people was traveling westbound on Highway 135 at Indiana Avenue West when it lost control and crossed the center line.

The car then went into the eastbound lane, striking a Toyota Yaris, before it was t-boned by a Chevrolet Malibu. A Passat then rear-ended the Chevrolet.

Two people in the Toyota Corolla, 11-year-old Dakota Smith and 32-year-old Betty Smith, died in the crash. Two other children in the car were both injured and taken to hospitals. State Patrol says Madi Smith, 11, suffered life-threatening injuries and Dayton Edward, 6, had injuries that were non-life threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, 51-year-old Thomas Sturgis, also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

According to state patrol, snow and ice were on the road when the crash took place. Alcohol was not involved.