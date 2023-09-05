2 dead after minibike collision in Sherburne County

Sheriff's officials say the two men, ages 28 and 30, were killed when their machines reportedly crashed head-on late Saturday.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — Two men are dead after the minibikes they were riding collided late Saturday on a county road in Sherburne Country.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the collision occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday as a group of four minibikes traveled east on the 13200 block of County Road 3. Responding deputies learned that one rider sped up and separated from the group, with a second minibike following suit.

The riders of the two minibikes left behind told investigators they saw the other two collide. It's believed that one rider who left the group eventually turned around to rejoin his friends and crashed head-on into the second bike.

Sheriff's officials say the two riders were declared dead on the scene. They are identified as 28-year-old Jake A. Christen of Foley, and 30-year-old Derek Christen of Milaca.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology tests to determine whether alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.

