2 dead in Cottage Grove crash

Multiple callers reported a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 61 from 80th Street, according to officials.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Cottage Grove.

Officials responded to reports of an accident on to northbound Highway 61 between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Cottage Grove Public Safety, multiple callers reportedly saw one of the vehicles involved "traveling the wrong way," on Highway 61 from 80th Street.

The two injured patients in the crash were transported to Regions Hospital. Officials say to expect traffic delays and to slow down and use caution when driving.

Minnesota State Patrol will be doing an investigation into the crash, according to authorities.

