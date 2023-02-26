2 dead in Menomonie house fire

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started. The victims were identified Monday as 74-year-old William M. Dahl and 66-year-old Bonni D. Bukkila.

MENOMONIE, Wis — A western Wisconsin community is mourning Sunday after two people died in an early morning fire in Menomonie. The call came in around 5:20 a.m. for a duplex fire at E4576 410th Ave.

Authorities said the home was full of smoke and flames when emergency crews arrived. According to Dunn County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor and family members tried to rescue 74-year-old William M. Dahl and 66-year-old Bonnie D. Bukkila but their attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started, but a press release from Dunn County Sheriff' Kevin Boyd says the incident does not appear to involve foul play or be criminal in nature.

KARE 11 staff spoke with a woman who said the male victim, later identified as Dahl, was one of the two who passed away in the fire. She said a woman (Bukkila) also died in the fire, the two were elderly and added that her father-in-law was a Vietnam veteran.

