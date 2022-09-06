2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing airport

Officials say the plane, a 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT, left the Rochester airport around 12:20 p.m. for a training flight, and crashed in the field around 1:40 p.m.

BAY CITY, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say two people are dead after their plane crashed in a field near Red Wing Tuesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to reports of a plane crash about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport, located on Highway 35 in Bay City, Wisconsin.

Officials say the plane, a 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT, left the Rochester airport just before 12:20 p.m. for a training flight, and crashed in the field around 1:40 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board are investigating.

The names of the victims have not been released.

JUST IN: @NTSB is investigating a fatal plane crash near Red Wing, this evening. We’re told 2 people were among the casualties. We’re awaiting details & formal ID but have confirmed from the FAA, that the plane was registered to a man from Minnesota. Stay with @KARE11 for more. pic.twitter.com/xJmZVRps7G — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) September 7, 2022

