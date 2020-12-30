2 found dead in a car in Brooklyn Park

Police made the discovery while investigating a report of suspicious vehicle.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police said two people were found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Zane Avenue near 63rd Avenue North. Police said the caller told them the vehicle had been there for several days, and believed there was a body inside.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead.

Police said there does not appear to be any sign of foul play; however, the Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigation Unit is investigating, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine identities and causes of death.

Death Investigation - On 12-29-20 at approximately 4PM, Brooklyn Park Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 6300 block of Zane Avenue. The caller believed the vehicle had been there for several days ... More info: https://t.co/OR67kPVWPN — Brooklyn Park Police (@BPPD) December 30, 2020