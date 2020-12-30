2 found dead in a car in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police said two people were found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Zane Avenue near 63rd Avenue North. Police said the caller told them the vehicle had been there for several days, and believed there was a body inside.
When officers arrived, they found two people dead.
Police said there does not appear to be any sign of foul play; however, the Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigation Unit is investigating, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine identities and causes of death.