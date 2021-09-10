2 girls injured in Meeker County school bus crash

The Sheriff's Office says there were 15 children on the bus at the time of the Friday morning crash in Manannah Township.

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Two girls suffered minor injuries when their school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says there were 15 children on the bus at the time of the Friday morning crash in Manannah Township.

All of the children are students in the Eden Valley-Watkins School District and the two girls who suffered non-life threatening injuries were 6 and 8 years old.