2 hospitalized after shooting at Metro Transit station

The north tower at Minneapolis' I-35W/Lake Street Station remains closed Friday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit Officials say two adults were injured Friday morning after a shooting at the I-35W/Lake Street Station's north tower.

Two adults were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center shortly after 10:15 a.m. where they're reportedly in stable condition, according to Metro Transit.

Police believe multiple shooters could've been involved in this incident, but are still investigating exactly what happened. No suspected shooters have been taken into custody yet.

The north tower at the station, which serves the Orange Line BRT, remains closed on Friday afternoon. Riders should use the south tower to access the street and station levels.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+