Two killed after crash on 35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 35W at Lake Street in Minneapolis.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash caused a nearby Metro Transit bus station to catch fire. It's unclear if both people killed were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

Metro Transit said buses were going to start stopping at the station next week, and a media event that was scheduled to be held on Monday has been postponed.

"The postponement is being made out of respect for the two lives lost in a collision that occurred at the station on Saturday evening, and as the Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate that incident," the press release read.