Officials: 2 dead in Duluth plane crash

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the aircraft took off from Duluth International Airport Wednesday morning.

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people died in a plane crash near Duluth Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’sOffice.

Officials said in a press release that first responders were notified of reports of a single-engine plane crash around 8 a.m. near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Road, just over a half-hour drive from downtown Duluth.

A state duty officer had received a call from Air Force rescue about a registered aircraft beacon alarm. A spotter plane nearby also clocked a possible wreckage on the ground, the sheriff's department said.

Officials believe the aircraft took off from Duluth International Airport Wednesday morning and was on a “return to service” flight. The plane had recently completed an annual inspection, officials believe.

The plane was determined to be a 1946 Aeronca Champ, which seats two people.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the plane to crash. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed in a tweet Wednesday morning that the agency is aiding in the investigation.

The names of the crash victims will be released after the two passengers are identified and the next of kin are notified.

