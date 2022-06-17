Two men charged in connection to University of Missouri hazing case that injured Eden Prairie man

A Boone County grand jury indicted Ryan Patrick Delanty and Thomas Andrew Schultz with multiple charges, including a Class D felony of hazing.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two men have been indicted in their connection to a hazing case at the University of Missouri back in 2021, that left a student from Minnesota with brain injuries.

On Friday, a Boone County grand jury indicted Ryan Patrick Delanty and Thomas Andrew Schultz with multiple charges, including a Class D felony of hazing, according to the indictment.

Daniel Santulli, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital in Columbia on Oct. 20 after a pledge party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. A university police investigation found that Santulli and other Phi Gamma Delta pledges were forced to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol. The indictment goes on to say that the two put Santulli at "probable risk of bodily harm, recklessly endangering his physical health or safety, and creating a substantial risk to his life."

Schultz was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to the indictment, saying he allegedly concealed text messages "with the purpose to impair its availability" in the investigation.

The family of a Santulli settled its civil lawsuit against 23 defendants last month.

