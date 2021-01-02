Washington County Sheriff: 2 men dead in Mahtomedi

Investigators aren't seeking any suspects. They said there are no current threats to public safety from the incident.

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. — Two men are dead after being found unresponsive on a Mahtomedi road early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for service at 2:26 a.m. for two unresponsive people outside an address on Long Lake Road in Mahtomedi.

According to a release, deputies found two adult men at the address. One man was found dead, and deputies said lifesaving measures were performed on the other man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said a firearm was located on the scene, but did not clarify whether it was involved in the deaths. They said they aren't seeking any suspects, and that there's no current threat to public safety.