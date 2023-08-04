2 men die in separate western WI crashes

Two men, both of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died after being involved in separate crashes in St. Croix County on Thursday night and Friday morning.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — St. Croix County, Wisconsin officials reported two people were killed as a result of separate traffic accidents within 12 hours of each other Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.

According to police, the first crash happened Thursday, Aug. 3, around 3:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene on the 1000 block of County Road T in Hammond Township, Wisconsin, where they found two vehicles had collided. The sheriff's office said a 2018 Ford Transit van, driven by a 29-year-old Baldwin man, was traveling south on the county road when it crossed the center line and made contact with a 2003 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Steven Olson, 69, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn't say whether the driver of the van suffered any injuries, but said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

About 20 miles north of Hammond Township in Star Prairie, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said 43-year-old Gordon Thompson, of New Richmond, was discovered lying on the side of the road by a passing motorist around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police said their initial investigation showed Thompson was riding a 2023 Yamaha YW125 scooter when he crashed on the 1200 block of Old Mill Road, suffering critical injuries.

Despite attempts to save his life, Thompson succumbed to his injuries.

Police said neither victim was wearing a helmet when they crashed.

Both cases remain under investigation.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: