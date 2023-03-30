2 men hospitalized after Wednesday night shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say two men with "potentially life-threatening" injuries were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting.
Police said officers in the 3rd precinct responded to a residence on the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South around 11 a.m. on March 29 and found two adult men had been shot. One person was located outside the home, and another was found inside the home, police said.
Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
Police said they're still investigating what happened and who was involved in the shooting, but said early reports that the incident involved a home invasion "have not been substantiated."
No arrests have been made.
