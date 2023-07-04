Officials: 2 injured, 3 teens arrested in Seward shooting

Minneapolis police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after engaging officers on a brief foot chase.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three teens are in custody in connection with a shooting in which two men were injured Monday night, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

MPD said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after engaging officers on a brief foot chase.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Franklin Avenue in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both men were taken to HCMC for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police said they believe the shooting happened after an altercation with another group of men, which had already left the area by the time police arrived.

Officers learned some of the people involved were potentially in a nearby home, leading to the pursuit and subsequent arrest of the three teens.

They were then taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on assault charges.

