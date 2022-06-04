Wisconsin highway crash leaves two men dead

The St. Croix County sheriff told KARE 11 the crash appeared to happen when one car over-corrected and crossed the center line, crashing into another.

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told KARE 11 the crash appeared to happen when one car over-corrected and crossed the center line, crashing into the other vehicle.

The drivers of both cars, a 26-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, died in the crash, Sheriff Knudson said. The identities of the men have not been released.

Officials did not include details about which of the drivers over-corrected or what vehicles they were driving.

A woman who was a passenger in the car that was struck was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff. Her identity and current condition were not released.

Highway 65 is expected to be closed until Saturday evening as crash reconstruction crews continue to work the scene. Sheriff Knudson added that the investigation is ongoing.

Watch more local news: