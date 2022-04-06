Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

The St. Croix County sheriff told KARE 11 the crash appeared to happen when a GMC Envoy over-corrected and crossed the center line, crashing into a truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told KARE 11 the crash appeared to happen when a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by 26-year-old Louis T. Lazano of Centuria, Wisconsin, over-corrected and crossed the center line, crashing into a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Eric R. Wiley from Osceola, Wisconsin.

The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene, Sheriff Knudson said. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Dodge Ram, 50-year-old Melissa A. Willey, was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff. She was taken to Westfields Hospital for her injuries.

Highway 65 is expected to be closed until Saturday evening as crash reconstruction crews continue to work the scene. Sheriff Knudson added that the investigation is ongoing.

According to a release, these deaths are the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County in 2022.

Watch more local news: